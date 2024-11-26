Duterte Urges Military to Correct Marcos’ ‘Fractured’ Governance

(Bloomberg) -- Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called on the military to protect the Constitution and correct what he described as a “fractured governance,” but stopped short of calling for a coup.

“There is a fractured governance in the Philippines today,” he said in a late Monday briefing aired on SMNI News’ Facebook page. “In the face of so many errors there…it is only the military who can correct it.”

But the former leader said he’s not calling for the establishment of a military junta, adding the military doesn’t need to mount a coup. “They can just say we no longer want to play your game, we’re out.”

The former president’s remarks add to the increasing tensions between the Philippines’ top political families, which reached a boiling point over the weekend after the ex-leader’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, said she had contracted someone to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. if she is killed.

Read: The Assassination Threat Shaking Philippines Politics: QuickTake

Duterte also asked the military how long it would continue to support Marcos, who the ex-president again described as a “drug addict.” The anti-drug agency earlier denied Duterte’s claim, and Marcos also accused Duterte of drug use.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Romeo Brawner on Saturday said the military will stay loyal to the Constitution and remain non-partisan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.