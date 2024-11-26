Russia to Expel UK Diplomat for Providing False Information

(Bloomberg) -- Russia expelled a British diplomat, accusing him of providing false information on his entry application and conducting intelligence activities.

The person identified by Russia’s Federal Security Service, also known as FSB, allegedly replaced one of six British spies that Moscow expelled in August, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry revoked his diplomat accreditation and ordered him to leave the country within two weeks, it said.

The Foreign Ministry also summoned UK ambassador Nigel Casey on Tuesday over the incident, the state-run Tass news wire reported.

The UK government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

