Colombia Reimposes Spending Curbs in Bill That Worried Investors

Gustavo Petro, Colombias president, center, delivers an Independence Day speech during a new session of Congress at the National Capitol in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Colombia is commemorates its 213 years of independence from Spain, while also celebrating the peso extending its lead as world's best currency this year. Photographer: Ivan Valencia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Colombian lawmakers reinstated spending limits intended to curb the cost of a controversial bill that boosts budget transfers to the country’s regions.

The project, which has stoked fears among investors over its fiscal cost, was amended once again as it moves toward its final debate in congress. The new version adds back provisions meant to ensure that the transfer of central government revenue to regions doesn’t jeopardize the nation’s fiscal targets.

In previous discussions, the constitutional committee of Colombia’s lower house had removed that requirement on spending limits from the bill, which aims to increase transfers to regional authorities by more than half to 39.5% of central government revenue by 2039.

The new version also states that authorities must specify which expenses are no longer going to be the responsibility of the central government and will be moved to the regions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.