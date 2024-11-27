Slovakia’s Fico to Join Putin for WWII Celebrations in Moscow

(Bloomberg) -- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he will go to Moscow next year to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II.

The staunch critic of sanctions on Moscow has repeatedly said he wants to normalize relations with Russia once the war in Ukraine ends. In a statement published on Wednesday, Fico said he had with “pleasure” accepted an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The premier was slammed by his opponents last month for an interview to Russian state television during which he criticized fellow EU governments for escalating the war by supplying weapons to Kyiv and for lacking peace initiatives.

Fico halted military aid to Ukraine after he returned to power last year. Still, the nation, which is also a member of NATO, continues to export ammunition to Kyiv on a commercial basis.

So far, he is the only European Union leader who has said he will he attend the Moscow parade, although Aleksandar Vucic, president of EU-aspirant Serbia, said he also plans to travel to the Russian capital in May.

“Unless something happens, I will gladly attend the event,” Vucic told reporters last week.

--With assistance from Misha Savic.

