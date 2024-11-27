Trump Picks Keith Kellogg for Ukraine, Russia Special Envoy

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump said he is nominating Keith Kellogg as the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, enlisting a retired Army general who has called for cutting off military aid to Ukraine.

“Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration,” Trump said in a post to his Truth Social network on Wednesday. “He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!”

Trump has been a longtime skeptic of continued US assistance to Ukraine and during the presidential campaign said that when elected he would call Russian President Vladimir Putin and broker a deal between Moscow and Kyiv to end the war.

Kellogg, 80, was a behind-the-scenes player in Trump’s first presidential transition, eventually landing the unheralded role of executive secretary and chief of staff to the National Security Council. Yet Kellogg was a consistent and loyal presence on the White House national security team, even as he saw a succession of top advisers come and go.

Trump has called him “one of our great generals.”

Kellogg became acting national security adviser in 2017 after Trump fired Michael Flynn, also a former Army general, for lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US. He also served as a top adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Like many being considered for key posts in the next Trump administration, Kellogg spent recent years at the America First Policy Institute, where he’s co-chair of the Center for American Security.

There, he was one of the writers for An America First Approach to U.S. National Security, a book of essays that included a chapter arguing that the US should seek an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine though “bold diplomacy” but that it should end military support for the besieged nation.

“What we should not continue to do is to send arms to a stalemate that Ukraine will eventually find difficult to win,” he wrote along with co-author Fred Fleitz.

Kellogg’s military experience dates to the Vietnam War, where he won several awards for valor. After retiring as a lieutenant general in 2003, he landed corporate stints at defense contractors Oracle Corp., Cubic Corp. and CACI International Inc.

US President Joe Biden in the waning days of his administration has sought to ramp up assistance for Ukraine, including by allowing Kyiv to strike military targets deeper within Russia, approving the sending of anti-personnel land mines and forgiving nearly $5 billion in debt.

Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this month after the election. The Kremlin has denied a report that Trump and Putin spoke by phone days after the election.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.