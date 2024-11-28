Orban Challenger Magyar’s Party Takes Double-Digit Poll Lead

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party has seen its support eroded further against the upstart formation of his challenger Peter Magyar, an opinion poll published Thursday showed.

Magyar’s Tisza Party has the backing of 47% of decided voters, with Orban’s Fidesz sliding to 36%, according to the survey by Median and published by the HVG news website. While recent polls have already shown Tisza in the lead, it’s the first time it reached a double-digit advantage ahead of elections due in 2026. With this level of support it would be on course to take a majority of seats in parliament, unseating Fidesz, HVG said.

While the next election is more than a year away, Fidesz’s falling support is seen by investors as a concern for Hungarian assets if Orban puts budget targets at risk to increase his popularity.

Among eligible voters, Tisza led by 34% against just 27% for Orban’s Fidesz, it said. The survey was carried out among 1,200 people between Nov. 20-26. The margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

