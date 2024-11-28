Starmer Pledges ‘Significant’ Cut to UK Migration, Blames Tories

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to cut net migration after the latest UK figures on Thursday showed the number of long-term migrants arriving in the UK remained historically high despite curbs introduced by the last Conservative government.

The British premier laid the blame squarely on the Tories, whose 14 years in power he ended with a landslide election win for Labour on July 4. He pointed to a quadrupling of the annual net migration tally since the previous election in 2019, saying the Conservatives had run the country as an “experiment” in open borders.

“I want to see immigration come down significantly,” Starmer said at a press conference in 10 Downing Street. “Where the last government failed you, this one will not,” he said, promising to publish “imminently” a white paper outlining the government’s plans to get numbers down.

Starmer’s impromptu press conference — in which he also announced a new border deal with Iraq to help crack down on people-smuggling gangs — highlights the importance immigration plays in the national dialog. The issue was a major factor in Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union, and successive Tory administrations since then oversaw a huge increase in numbers rather than the promised decline, contributing to their defeat to Labour earlier this year.

Data released Thursday heavily revised up net migration for the 12 months through June 2023 to a record 906,000, and estimated another 728,000 for the year through June 2024 — still way above the 184,000 logged in the year through December 2019, when the previous general election was held.

The revision for the year to June 2023 shows just how much migration to the UK soared in the years following Brexit and the pandemic. Previously, the ONS thought that a net 740,000 arrived over that time, and that the all-time high for net migration was 764,000 in the 2022 calendar year.

Immigration was one of the key battlegrounds in the July general election, with former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s failure to curb the number of arrivals a key factor in the Tories’ defeat to Starmer’s Labour Party. In its last few months in power, the Tory government imposed bans on most migrant students and care workers bringing dependents with them to the UK.

