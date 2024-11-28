UK Net Migration Fell in Year to June as Tory Curbs Took Effect

(Bloomberg) -- The number of long-term migrants arriving in the UK continued to fall in the year to June 2024, as the previous government’s efforts to crack down on immigration took effect.

An estimated 728,000 more people moved to the UK than left the country, according to the Office for National Statistics. That’s down from 906,000 a year earlier, a record level that was revised up heavily. Migration remains historically, high, however, as the UK struggles to reduce its reliance on overseas workers and students.

Immigration was one of the key battlegrounds on which July’s general election was fought. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s failure to bring the level down, amid fears that migration was piling pressure on creaking public services, was a key factor in his defeat to Keir Starmer’s Labour party.

The Conservatives bled support to the anti-migrant Reform UK party, and since then the continued arrival of migrants on small boats across the English Channel has prompted far-right riots and attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers.

