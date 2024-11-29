Liberals, NDP pass bill to enact GST holiday in House of Commons

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will vote against Liberal legislation to remove GST off a slew of items over the holidays. Poilievre questions the government during question period, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA -- The Liberals' GST holiday bill is one step closer to becoming law after it was passed by a majority of the House of Commons late tonight.

The Liberals and NDP worked together to curtail the usual debate on the legislation, passing it a day after it was first introduced.

The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois voted against the bill, which will now go to the Senate.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called the measure inflationary and a “tax trick.”

The two-month tax break covers dozens of items, including children’s clothes and toys, video games and consoles, Christmas trees, restaurant and catered meals, wine, beer, candy and snacks.

It would be in effect from Dec. 14 until Feb. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.