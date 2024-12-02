Far-Right Chief Vows to Sink French Government Unless ‘Miracle’

(Bloomberg) -- National Rally President Jordan Bardella toughened the stance of the far-right in France’s budget debate, increasing the likelihood that the government will be toppled as soon as this week.

“The National Rally will activate the censure vote unless of course there is a last minute miracle,” Bardella said Monday in an interview with RTL. “If Barnier changes his text between now and 3 p.m., but I’ve got little hope he’ll see the light given we’ve been ignored and scorned for several months.”

