French Govt to Adopt Social Security Bill Without Vote: LCI TV

(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Michel Barnier will use a constitutional tool to push through parts of his unpopular budget bill without a parliamentary vote, LCI television said.

The premier could declare at the National Assembly later Monday that he will use Article 49.3, which would allow for the adoption of the social security bill without a vote but open the door to no-confidence motions.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party, the largest in the lower house, could ensure the government falls. Earlier Monday, Barnier made last-ditch concessions to try to secure Le Pen’s support.

She called on the prime minister Monday to accede to her party’s demands to index pensions to inflation in order to avoid censure.

