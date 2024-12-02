Hezbollah Fires Toward Israel, Risking US-Brokered Cease-Fire

An Israeli flag near an army fighting post In the kibbutz near the Lebanese border in the Upper Galilee on Dec. 2, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- Hezbollah has claimed the first strike against Israel since a US-backed cease-fire plan came into effect less than a week ago, prompting Israeli officials to vow a strong response in the most serious threat so far to the truce with Lebanon.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli military site located in a disputed area near the borders with Lebanon and Syria on Monday, describing the move as a “defensive response” to “recurrent violations” by the Israel Defense Forces in Lebanon over the past week.

The attack also served as a warning to the Israeli army, the militant group said on its Telegram channel, citing Israeli airstrikes in different parts of Lebanon. The IDF said Hezbollah, designated by the US as a terrorist organization, had launched two projectiles toward the area of Har Dov that fell in open areas with no casualties reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to respond, saying Hezbollah won’t go unpunished. “Hezbollah fire at Mt. Dov constitutes a severe violation of the ceasefire, and Israel will respond forcefully. We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire and will respond to every Hezbollah violation – minor and major,” Netanyahu said, according to his office’s account on X.

Separately, the Israeli military said in message Monday night on WhatsApp that it’s “currently striking terror targets in Lebanon. Details to follow.”

A US-brokered deal, in effect since dawn on Wednesday, suspended more than a year of hostilities that had raged in parallel to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The conflict was limited for months to the cross-border trading of missile fire, but intensified in September when Israel launched strikes against the Hezbollah leadership and mounted a ground invasion the following month.

John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, told reporters Monday that the cease-fire is holding, “largely speaking.”

“We went from hundreds of rocket attacks to basically zero by Hezbollah and dozens of airstrikes by Israel to one or two per day,” he said. “So there’s been a dramatic reduction in the violence.” He said a US Army general is working out of the American embassy in Beirut to revolve incidents as part of a mechanism intended to curb attacks.

Under the agreement, Israel has 60 days to leave areas it has occupied in Lebanon. After that, the Lebanese army is supposed to deploy to an area south of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Israeli border, and ensure an end to Hezbollah’s military presence there, as stipulated by an earlier United Nations resolution.

The IDF says it’s maintaining a presence in southern Lebanon for now to ensure the safety of Israel and its residents. On Friday, the Lebanese army said Israel breached the accord multiple times over the past two days through “aerial violations and the targeting of Lebanese territories with various weapons,” according to a statement on X.

