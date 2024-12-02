Romania’s Top Court Clears Pro-Russia Candidate for Runoff Vote

Calin Georgescu casts his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections near Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 1.

(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s top court validated the outcome of a key presidential vote, approving the candidacy of a pro-Russian candidate for a runoff with high geopolitical stakes for the nation on NATO’s eastern flank.

The Constitutional Court in Bucharest rejected a challenge to the Nov. 24 first-round vote, for which it had ordered a recount. All nine justices made the decision unanimously, opting against forcing a repeat, a move that many feared would stir public outrage — and lift the anti-establishment credentials of the winner, Calin Georgescu.

“The result of the recount from the Romanian electoral commission didn’t show any fraud committed during the presidential ballot,” Constitutional Court President Marian Enache told reporters Monday in Bucharest.

Georgescu’s Nov. 24 victory triggered Romania’s biggest political crisis since the collapse of communism, eliminating Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu from a contest he had been tipped to win. But Ciolacu’s Social Democrats scored a victory in the parliamentary election on Sunday, stemming for now a far-right insurgency against the ruling political parties.

Senior Romanian security officials assessed that Georgescu’s bid was bolstered by a social media campaign on TikTok that was fueled by foreign interference, pointing the finger at Moscow. Georgescu, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, emerged from obscurity to win the contest, buoyed by voter discontent over inflation, poverty and corruption in the Black Sea nation of 19 million.

Georgescu will now face opposition leader Elena Lasconi, a conservative who supports Romania’s European path, in a runoff on Dec. 8. The back-to-back elections will determine the orientation of a country considered until now to be a reliable transatlantic ally.

