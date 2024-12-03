Secret Service Agent on Patrol Fired Weapon Near Yellen’s Home

(Bloomberg) -- A US Secret Service agent is under investigation after firing their gun while on patrol near Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s home in Washington.

The special agent, who was not identified, discharged their weapon early Tuesday morning after a confrontation with people who appeared to be trying to break into cars parked on the street, the Secret Service said in a statement.

There is no evidence that anyone was struck, according to the agency, which added that the suspects fled the scene.

The incident occurred near Yellen’s home, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the incident.

“There was no threat to any protectees during this incident and no protectees were harmed,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The US Treasury Department declined to comment.

The officer involved is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which looks into all shootings involving law enforcement in the US capital, according to the Secret Service.

The agency said the facts and evidence in the case will also be independently reviewed by the US Attorney’s Office.

--With assistance from Viktoria Dendrinou.

