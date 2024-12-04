Philippines VP Duterte Faces Second Impeachment Complaint

(Bloomberg) -- A second impeachment complaint was filed against Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives on Wednesday, in the latest bid to oust her after her apparent threat to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. killed.

A group of former lawmakers and activists lodged the complaint, which according to ex-congressman Teddy Casino, accuses Duterte of betrayal of public trust over her alleged misuse of over 600 million pesos ($10 million) in confidential funds. House lawmakers including France Castro and Raoul Manuel from the progressive Makabayan bloc have said they would endorse the complaint.

It’s the latest political challenge for Duterte amid her deepening feud with Marcos, who she ran with on a joint ticket in the 2022 election. Impeachment complaints can be filed by anyone in the Southeast Asian nation and if they succeed, it will allow Marcos to nominate a new vice president from members of Congress.

The first complaint was filed on Monday, citing the vice president’s alleged corruption, bribery and other crimes. It was filed by civil society groups and former government officials, and was backed by a lawmaker representing another progressive party called Akbayan.

Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has yet to publicly comment on both complaints.

