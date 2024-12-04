Trump Splits Latin America, Worrying Mexicans and Brazilians Most

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s return to the White House has divided Latin America, with residents in its largest economies expressing the most concern about the incoming US administration.

Over 43% of respondents in Mexico said Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris is “somewhat” or “very” negative, according to a survey conducted by AtlasIntel for Bloomberg News and published on Wednesday. Over half of the participants there said his return will be detrimental for domestic politics, economic stability, trade and overall relations.

In Brazil, over 36% of respondents hold a “somewhat” or “very” negative view of his win. Roughly 39% said Trump’s victory will strengthen anti-democratic groups in Latin America’s largest economy.

That unease stands in stark contrast to the admiration Trump receives just south of Brazil. In Argentina, where President Javier Milei has positioned himself as a fervent Trump backer, 46% of the poll respondents said the new US administration will help their economic stability.

Trump is planning a major policy shakeup, including mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, slapping tariffs on trading partners and pulling the US out of international efforts to combat climate change. His positions are already stoking tensions with neighbors and ideological opponents, like Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

To be sure, over half of Brazilians responded positively to his win, indicating polarization in local political views. Lula’s predecessor, former President Jair Bolsonaro, rose to Brazil’s top job mimicking Trump’s brand of conservative populism and still holds significant influence.

Following Bolsonaro’s 2022 election loss, his supporters trashed federal buildings in the capital, Brasilia, days after the transfer of power on the false belief that Lula had stolen the vote. Federal police have since accused Bolsonaro of leading a conspiracy to subvert the will of the Brazilian people, a claim he denies.

Trumpism is resonating in countries where residents have expressed concerns over both crime and migration. In Chile, the survey found that 38% viewed his victory as “very” positive while nearly half thinks a Trump presidency will have a positive impact on local politics. In Colombia, over 60% described Trump’s win as either “very” or “somewhat” positive.

AtlasIntel surveyed 1,621 people in Argentina, 2,521 people in Brazil, 1,667 people in Chile, 2,129 people in Colombia and 1,609 people in Mexico all between Nov. 21-27. The polls have a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

