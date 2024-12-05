Romanian Prosecutors Start Probe Into Alleged Election Meddling

(Bloomberg) -- Romania started an investigation into potential meddling in the first round of the presidential election that resulted in the surprise win of a little known pro-Russia candidate and triggered an unprecedented political crisis.

The Supreme Defense Council on Wednesday published documents showing how the TikTok-fueled campaign of Calin Georgescu, a fringe newcomer, poses risks to the country’s national security and may have been coordinated by foreign “state actors.”

Potential breaches of electoral law, vote buying and money laundering will now be examined, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement Thursday. The investigation will also target potential cybercrimes that impacted voter options.

Georgescu will face a runoff against current opposition leader Elena Lasconi on Sunday.

