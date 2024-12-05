Russia Closes Polish Consulate in Escalating Diplomatic Spat

(Bloomberg) -- Russia ordered the closure of Poland’s consulate in St. Petersburg and told three diplomats to leave the country as part of an escalating diplomatic confrontation.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on Telegram that it was acting in retaliation for the closure of its consulate in Poznan, as part of what it called an “openly hostile” policy toward Russia by Polish authorities. The St. Petersburg consulate must cease operations by Jan. 10, and the three diplomats have to leave Russia before that date, the ministry said.

Warsaw has been among Europe’s staunchest supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Polish authorities closed the Poznan mission in October and expelled its staff after accusing Russian intelligence of waging a “hybrid war” on the territory of Poland and its NATO allies. The move came as nations across Europe grapple with the growing threat of Russian-sponsored acts of destabilization.

At a press conference at the Polish embassy in Malta on Thursday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Russia had no right to carry out counter measures as the closure of the Poznan consulate was in response to acts of sabotage.

“I accept this Russian decision with dignified indifference,” Sikorski said. “We expected it.”

