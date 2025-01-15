Fed’s Beige Book Points to Slight to Moderate Growth at Year-End

Scott Ladner, chief investment officer of Horizon Investments, discusses the direction of the U.S. Federal Reserve as it navigates a potential trade war.

(Bloomberg) -- Economic activity increased “slightly to moderately” across the US in late November and December, supported by strong holiday sales, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book survey of regional business contacts.

Contacts were more optimistic than pessimistic about the outlook for 2025, though several expressed concerns about the potential impact of changes in immigration and tariff policy. A number of manufacturers reported stockpiling inventories in anticipation of higher levies, according to the Fed report released Wednesday.

Employment edged higher on balance in the period, with half of the 12 Fed districts reporting a slight increase in hiring. Six regions reported no change. Wage growth picked up in most areas.

“Contacts in several service industries, notably healthcare, continued to see job growth,” the report said. Manufacturing employment, however, was flat.

Prices, meanwhile, increased “modestly overall.” Firms expect prices to continue to rise this year, with some flagging new tariffs could contribute to price increases.

“Most districts reported modest increases in selling prices, though there were instances of flat or decreasing prices as well, particularly in the retail and manufacturing sectors,” the report said.

The Beige Book, which was compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago using information gathered on or before Jan. 6, includes anecdotes and commentary on business conditions in each of the 12 Fed districts. The report notes this was before the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Recent economic data has pointed to strong hiring and encouraging inflation signals. Data out earlier Wednesday showed a key gauge of underlying inflation decelerated for the first time in six months.

The Beige Book is one of the regular economic briefing documents officials get before their policy meeting. Fed officials next meet Jan. 28-29. Futures markets show almost no probability of a reduction in the benchmark lending rate at that gathering.

District Highlights

St. Louis: “A Memphis area contact reported that generative AI technology will ‘shape their workforce’ in the coming year: They are looking to new technologies to help existing employees and expect new hires will be prepared to use these technologies.”

Minneapolis: “A Minnesota mall contact reported that holiday labor needs ‘seem to be less of a challenge this year than the past few years. I can’t think of one retail tenant that is or was concerned with staffing.’”

Kansas City: “Food manufacturing and agricultural contacts in Kansas and Nebraska indicated restrictions on temporary migrant labor could lead to significant supply constraints. Similarly, leisure and hospitality contacts in Colorado suggested immigration restrictions could exacerbate labor shortages in towns near resort communities.”

Dallas: “Contacts broadly noted that potential tariffs would raise input costs, and, in response, several firms anticipate passing through the increased cost to consumers. Firms plan to raise selling prices by more than they did in 2024 although input prices are expected to grow more slowly.”

New York: “Tourism activity in New York City was quite strong at the end of the year, with the number of visitors matching 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic... Contacts expect 2025 to be a record year for tourism.”

Philadelphia: “Most firms are expecting inflation pressure to increase because of anticipated fiscal, trade, and immigration policies.”

Cleveland: “Many manufacturers continued to report reducing headcounts by eliminating shifts or by not replacing departing workers, often because of decreased order volumes.”

Atlanta: “Many contacts plan to keep staffing levels flat into 2025, although some expect to reduce headcount slightly, largely through attrition. A few reported they may need to pursue layoffs if demand softens.”

