Dragons' Den's Arlene Dickinson says Kevin O'Leary's ovations to Trump not helpful

Member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Council on Canada-U.S. Relations Arlene Dickinson speaks to reporters during a cabinet retreat at Chateau Montebello in Montebello, Que., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MONTEBELLO, QUE. — One of Canada’s “Dragons' Den” stars is breathing fire at a former co-star over Canada’s approach to the Donald Trump White House.

Arlene Dickinson, an investor who appears on the popular reality TV show, says former “Dragon” Kevin O’Leary’s recent comments are not helpful as President Trump continues to issue trade threats against Canada.

O’Leary has promoted the idea of an economic union between Canada and the U.S. since Trump started musing publicly about making Canada the 51st state late last year.

Dickinson says O’Leary isn’t speaking on behalf of Canadians and is “negotiating against Canada.”

Dickinson made the comments in Montebello, Que., during a cabinet retreat where she is participating as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s advisory council on Canada-U.S. relations.

Trudeau created the council last week as Canada prepared for Trump’s return to the White House and his ongoing threats of punishing tariffs.

Dickinson said she didn’t think O’Leary endorsing an economic union or meeting with Trump personally was “helpful.”

“If he was negotiating on our side, that would be totally fine,” she said. “But he’s not. He’s negotiating against us. So I don’t think it’s a helpful solution right now.”

Asked about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith breaking ranks with the other provincial leaders on the tariff response strategy, Dickinson says the country’s political leaders should all be speaking with one united voice as Canada negotiates with the new administration.

“I’m hoping that she will come around and see it that way, because it’s in all of our interests if she does,” she says.

O’Leary met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate this month alongside Smith, where he said they talked tariffs, pipelines and strengthening the U.S.-Canada relationship.

“I told Trump straight: the Trudeau policies have been a disaster, but Canada isn’t done,” O’Leary said on social media a week ago. “Alberta has massive potential, and Danielle is leading the charge to bring capital back.”.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.