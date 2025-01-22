Canadian Provinces to See Bond Spreads Widen on Tariff Pain

Mark Warner, trade lawyer, talks about that the Trump administration now indicates that tariffs might be implemented on February 1.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian provinces are set to see their relative borrowing costs rise as US tariffs on goods from the country threaten to throttle economic growth.

Shrinking trade will hurt provincial tax revenues and raise borrowing needs, said Dominique Lapointe, director of macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management. The result will probably be higher risk premiums on provincial debt, or yields relative to federal bonds, he said.

Retaliatory tariffs or export limits would increase the pain. “Tariffs are not priced into provincial spreads at the moment and are at risk of widening,” Lapointe said.

The country’s largest province, Ontario, sold C$750 million ($522 million) of bonds on Tuesday, adding on debt to an existing note due 2034. Investors demanded 60 basis points over the government benchmark to buy it. That spread remains at a similar level, according to Bloomberg indicative bid prices Wednesday. In October, the spread was wider than 70 basis points, implying that investors are less concerned about the tariff threat forcing provinces to borrow more.

Broad tariffs by the Trump administration would hurt Canada and Mexico more than other countries, according to analysis by Bloomberg Economics, and economists’ models of a trade war see it leading to a recession in Canada quickly. Most Canadian provinces rely heavily on income taxes and sales taxes for revenue; their budget deficits would widen.

Tariffs are likely to disproportionately affect Canadian government credit in the global market, leaving provinces more reliant on domestic funding, said Sameer Rehman, managing director and head of government finances at Bank of Montreal. As supply increases, investors tend to demand extra premiums to hold the bonds.

Even a 20% tariff that excludes commodities may cause provincial spreads on 10-year maturities to widen by as many as 12 basis points, according to analysis from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. If that extra-wide yield were applied to the approximately C$135 billion provinces are expected to borrow in fiscal 2025, based on November estimates from CIBC, it could amount to about C$162 million of extra interest per year.

The actual number could be higher, given that government may need to borrow more as tariffs erode their balance sheets.

The US is Canada’s largest trading partner, and the countries exchange numerous resources. Ontario and Quebec bond spreads are primarily exposed to tariffs on critical minerals and automobiles, Saskatchewan to fertilizer levies, and Alberta to energy, Lapointe said.

Mitigating Factors

Prior to Trump’s initial tariff announcement, Ontario plotted out a slow-growth scenario for the next three years in which its funding needs would increase by C$18 billion.

Nonetheless, “both Ontario and the broader Canadian fixed-income market have demonstrated sufficient capacity to absorb the additional financing needs,” Rehman said.

Another saving grace: Canadian provinces are in the habit of pre-funding their debt. That means some provinces already have a head start on refinancing 2025 maturities — of which there were a lot, because companies took out extra low-interest debt during the pandemic in 2020.

“Despite financial market uncertainty, we continue to see strong investor demand for Ontario bonds,” said Colin Blachar, a spokesperson for the province’s ministry of finance. “We’ve already completed the 2024–25 borrowing program and have begun pre-funding for next year. That leaves us better positioned to weather any volatility in the months ahead.”

Still, pre-funding would create only a minimal buffer, because spreads on existing bonds would widen in the secondary market if tariffs are implemented, said Tom Bognar, director of fixed income, currency and commodity strategy with CIBC.

“What the large quantity of pre-funding provides them is the ability to see what the market dynamics are, thus having the ability to wait for more opportune spreads when issuing,” he said.

Tariffs may compel provinces to diversify exports away from the US and trade more with one another, but this would be difficult to achieve, Lapointe said. Trade barriers exist between Canadian provinces currently, a long-standing sticking point in domestic politics that critics say limit economic growth.

--With assistance from Esteban Duarte.

(Updates with comment from the Ontario government in the 13th paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.