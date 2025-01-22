United CEO Says Trump Is Focused on Fixing Air-Traffic Logjams

Nicolas Owens, equity analyst of Morningstar, talks about United Airlines exceeding its Q4 revenue and profit expectations.

(Bloomberg) -- The leader of United Airlines Holdings Inc. said President Donald Trump and his incoming administration plan to address air-traffic control problems fueling flight delays that have roiled carriers in recent years.

“He is focused even at his level on fixing it,” United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said of Trump during the company’s earnings call on Wednesday. Kirby said the same is true for Sean Duffy, Trump’s nominee for transportation secretary, with whom Kirby spoke over the weekend.

Airlines have complained vocally about flight delays linked to a shortage of controllers and congested airspace, particularly in the New York City area. Kirby said that even on “blue sky days,” 68% of United’s delays last year were due to air-traffic control restrictions imposed by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

“Everything else combined is not as big for airline customers as running the FAA effectively and efficiently,” Kirby said. “I think we’re going to be off to the races on that.”

That task will fall to the FAA’s next administrator. Trump has yet to nominate someone to succeed Michael Whitaker, who departed the agency when Trump took office.

--With assistance from Allyson Versprille.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.