Canada Eyes New Hub to Handle Possible Refugee Surge From US

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Canada is planning to set up a center to accommodate migrants from the US crossing the northern border into Quebec as the Trump administration pushes ahead with an immigration crackdown.

The Canadian government’s move is part of infrastructure contingency plans “in the event of an influx of asylum seekers where additional space may be required,” Canada Border Services Agency said Friday in an emailed statement.

The planned space will serve as a processing center for asylum claimants in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle — just across the border from Champlain, New York, and about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Montreal.

“The CBSA monitors the border for any changes in activities, including volumes of asylum claims, and has plans in place to maintain its operations,” the agency said. “CBSA’s mitigation plans include additional resources at ports of entry, communication protocols and collaboration with local law enforcement, emergency medical services, other government services and US partners.”

After the US election in November, several Canadian officials — including Quebec Premier François Legault — expressed concern that US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown would lead to an influx of migrants coming to Canada.

Refugee experts have said a surge similar to the one seen during Trump’s first term is unlikely due to the closing of a loophole that allowed refugee claims at irregular entry points and Canada’s plans to lower immigration.

Canada had an average of 109 claims a day across the country from Sept. 18 to Jan. 18, compared with a daily average of 212 during the same period a year ago. Canada’s border agency said the figures “do not show a sustained increase in asylum seekers across the country.”

In 2024, the agency identified nearly 40,000 foreign nationals seeking to cross at a port of entry from the US whom officers believed to be inadmissible.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.