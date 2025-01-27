Canada’s Freeland Calls for Summit of Nations Targeted by Trump

(Bloomberg) -- A key candidate running to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister is calling for an international summit to hammer out a joint response to US President Donald Trump’s tariff and sovereignty threats.

Former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who spearheaded trade negotiations for Canada during Trump’s first term, pitched the idea as part of a strategy she released on Monday to counter the US president’s attacks.

She said if she’s chosen as leader of the governing Liberal Party, she would hold a summit — bringing together leaders from Mexico, Denmark, Panama and the European Union — the day she’s sworn in as prime minister.

The coalition would “coordinate a joint response to challenges to our sovereignty and our economies,” she said in a statement.

Trump has threatened 25% tariffs on goods the US imports from Canada and Mexico, potentially as early as Feb. 1, and said he would use “economic force” to make Canada the 51st American state. He hasn’t ruled out using military force to seize control of Greenland from Denmark as well as the Panama Canal, and he’s repeatedly chastised the EU over its trade practices and said he’d impose duties on its exports.

Members of the Liberal Party will select a new leader on March 9 to replace Trudeau. Freeland and former central banker Mark Carney are biggest names in the race, and both have called for strong retaliation if Trump imposes tariffs.

Freeland is also pushing Canada to “immediately publish” a detailed list of US products that will be targeted in retaliation to Trump’s threatened tariffs. The northern nation is preparing a range of retaliatory levies, but it hasn’t issued a detailed list to the public.

Oranges from Florida, dairy from Wisconsin and dishwashers from Michigan are examples of American products that Freeland sees as having the biggest impact. “Being smart means retaliating where it hurts,” she said, adding she would also prohibit US companies from bidding on Canadian federal contracts.

“Trump thinks we are for sale and that he can push us around. This is a serious moment that demands a serious plan to fight for Canada,” Freeland said. “A strong retaliatory plan is the best defense and the most effective tool to stand up to Donald Trump right now.”

