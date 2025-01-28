Bank of Canada to Downsize Cuts as Tariffs Brew: Decision Guide

Bank of Canada expected to announce sixth consecutive rate cut

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is likely to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday as officials lay out their analysis of how US tariffs might derail a soft landing for the Canadian economy.

Markets and economists widely expect policymakers led by Governor Tiff Macklem to cut the policy interest rate to 3%, the lowest since September 2022. That would represent a return to a more gradual pace of monetary easing after the bank cut by half a percentage point at its October and December meetings.

Tariff threats from President Donald Trump are clouding the outlook, but the central bank has said it doesn’t set interest rates on the basis of policies that aren’t yet clear. Still, the prospect of a trade war is already likely affecting business decisions and diverting capital from the northern nation. That may weigh on forecasts for investment and exports.

Macklem called the trade threat a “major new uncertainty” in December, and the central bank is likely to reveal projections on what to expect should Trump impose the levies, which he has said he might do by Feb. 1.

In 2019, when the bank modeled a scenario of 25% tariffs and included equal retaliation from Canada and other countries, the forecast result was a 25% depreciation in the loonie, a recession and inflation.

Macklem’s challenge is to highlight the potential economic damage and assure that officials are prepared to act, but won’t move preemptively while the risks remain uncertain.

“It’s always a question of how much weight do you actually put on that scenario in conducting policy?” Lawrence Schembri, who was deputy governor at the bank until 2022, said in an interview. “That’s hard to judge. I think they probably don’t put a lot of weight on it because it hasn’t happened yet.”

During Trump’s first term, Schembri said the central bank spent considerable time discussing the US president and trying to pin down how he might set trade policy.

“It sort of keeps you guessing, and you don’t really understand what the outcomes look like,” he added.

Mostly Stable

For now, Canada’s economy is mostly stable, justifying a slower pace of easing as officials assess the impact of their cuts so far.

And while policymakers say they want growth to pick up, there’s no data suggesting Canada is headed for a major downturn. Economists expect growth to average 1.8% this year. Headline inflation fell to 1.8% in December — below the bank’s 2% target — and is expected to stay near that level until 2026, according to Bloomberg surveys.

With interest rates in a less-restrictive setting, policymakers are now able to switch to fine-tuning the level of borrowing costs. That follows back-to-back half percentage point cuts — somewhat of a rarity in non-recessionary periods — and 175 basis points of cuts since June.

Still, underlying core measures are showing signs of resurgence — a three-month moving measure of core inflation rose to 3.55% last month. The economy is still adding jobs, but it’s not keeping pace with population growth. The unemployment rate was 6.7% at the end of last year, a full percentage point higher than in January 2024.

“Labor markets are still soft enough to argue that more interest rate cuts are needed for the economy to rebound enough to prevent inflation from undershooting the 2% target,” Royal Bank of Canada economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan wrote in a report to investors.

The loonie has been trading at about C$1.438 per US dollar in January, a more than 6% depreciation since September. That’s due in part to the interest rate differential between the bank and the Federal Reserve, but also the tariff threats.

The US economy is running hotter than Canada’s, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is making less progress on disinflation than Canada. If the Fed holds and the Bank of Canada cuts as expected on Wednesday, the upper bound of the Fed’s fund rate will be 150 basis points higher than the Canadian bank’s benchmark overnight rate.

That divergence is nearing its limit, another former Bank of Canada official warned.

“Even without the tariffs, we’d be in the zone where you have to be a bit careful,” Paul Beaudry, who served as deputy governor until 2023, said in an interview. “The divergence in interest rates is getting quite big.”

If the tariffs are implemented and the Canadian dollar depreciates quickly, the bank “would have to react,” he said.

Wednesday’s decision will also include new forecasts in a monetary policy report. Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will speak to reporters at 10:30 a.m. Ottawa time.

