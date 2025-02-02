‘Harmful to all of us’: Saskatchewan premier responds to U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's retaliation against the U.S. after Donald Trump imposed sweeping import tariffs on the country.

Premier Scott Moe says he’s “disappointed” with President Donald Trump’s decision to provoke a trade war with Canada – as the effects of tariffs are sure to be felt on either side of the border.

“Make absolutely no mistake, these tariffs will cost American and Canadian families more,” Moe said in a statement issued Saturday evening. “That will weaken the highly integrated North American economy which benefits our nations that may not be our allies.”

“Tariffs are harmful to all of us in North America,” he added.

Trump’s blanket 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods were officially commissioned with an executive order Saturday. Shortly thereafter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $30 billion in counter tariffs – with $155 billion more planned for later this month.

Both sets of tariffs are set to go into effect on Tuesday.

Other provincial leaders have announced their own measures. Both Ontario and B.C. have vowed to remove American products from the shelves of provincially owned liquor stores on Tuesday.

Moe has notably called for the conversation around tariffs to be “de-escalated.”

In his statement, Moe noted Saskatchewan’s efforts to enhance provincial border security measures and called for the federal government strengthen the Criminal Code by toughening penalties for drug offences, specifically those dealing with fentanyl.

Trump has claimed that border security, fentanyl and a “trade deficit” with Canada are the reason for the tariffs.

Repeatedly highlighting the crucial partnership between the U.S. and Canada in his statement, Moe said that he does support “targeted and specific retaliatory measures” against the tariffs - adding that his government will continue to push for a quick end to the trade dispute.

“Saskatchewan’s exports are crucial to supporting food and energy security across North America and around the world. We will also be working to ensure diversification of Saskatchewan markets for our goods,” he said.

“We will continue to work with all Saskatchewan businesses and other governments to find common ground on this important issue to ensure that damaging tariffs are removed as quickly as possible.”