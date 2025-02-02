Premier Wab Kinew to share details on Manitoba’s response to U.S. tariffs

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is expected to address the province Sunday afternoon in response to U.S. tariffs unleashed by President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order following through on threats to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports.

In a series of social media posts following the order, Kinew called Trump’s tariff tax “an attack on Canada and who we are.”

“Every single day this week, our government is going to be announcing new steps to protect your jobs and to safeguard our economy here at home,” Kinew said in his post.

Canada will be hit with a 25 per cent tariff across the board, with an exception on energy, which will be 10 per cent. Mexico will see a 25 per cent tariff on all goods including energy, while China will be hit with a 10 per cent tariff on imports, too.

They are expected to take effect Tuesday.

In retaliation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday evening that Canada is responding with 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods.

In his post, which was shared prior to Trudeau’s announcement, Kinew said Manitoba “fully supports” the federal government’s response.

Kinew will be speaking at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CT. CTV News will live-stream the press conference.