Canada Oil Tariffs Seen Adding 8% to US Northeast Heating Bills

Could Canada stop sending oil to the U.S.?

The cost to heat a home with oil this winter in the US Northeast would rise 8% if tariffs on Canadian energy products are enacted, an energy nonprofit estimates.

The levies would on average add $117 to heating bills for the duration of the winter season in New England, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, states that account for three-quarters of heating oil use in the US, Mark Wolfe, executive director of National Energy Assistance Directors Association, said in an email. The organization advises states on a federal program that helps low-income families pay heating and cooling bills.

Trump on Saturday imposed a 10% tariff on US imports of Canadian energy products and a 25% duty on other goods from the country. Those levies are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Washington time on Tuesday. Economists and refineries have been warning consumers they quickly could bear the brunt of tariffs on Canadian energy products.

“In the absence of additional federal assistance to offset these higher prices, low-income families will be hit hardest by these increases and many will be forced to choose between paying for home heating and other essentials including food, clothing and medicine,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe estimated households who must buy an additional tank of oil this winter will likely spend $85 to do so. About 4.8 million households in the US used heating oil to heat their homes last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

