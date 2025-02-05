Carney Proposes Halt to Canada’s Capital Gains Tax Increase

Nicole Ewing, Principal, Wealth Planning Office at TD Wealth, discusses the federal government delaying the proposed hike to the capital gains inclusion rate until 2026, and what it means for taxpayers.

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney will scrap a proposed increase to Canada’s capital gains tax and introduce a tax cut for the middle class if he wins the Liberal Party leadership race and becomes prime minister, he said Wednesday.

Carney — the former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England — also pledged to raise Canada’s defense spending to 2% of its gross domestic product by 2030, and to stimulate private investment to get millions of homes built.

But he also promised to keep the pricey social programs put in place by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, such as the universal child-care subsidy, making it unclear how a government led by him would pay for the billions of dollars in tax relief and new military spending.

Carney said he will give more details soon. “In the coming weeks, I’ll propose a new approach to federal budgeting that will save precious taxpayer dollars while catalyzing the enormous investments that Canada needs to fully realize its promise,” Carney said, speaking in Windsor, Ontario.

Liberal members will vote on a new leader March 9 to replace Trudeau.

In April, Trudeau’s government said it would increase the so-called capital gains inclusion rate — the amount of an investment gain that’s subject to income tax — to raise billions of dollars in revenue for housing and other programs. The tax hike has been in limbo because the government hasn’t been able to pass the legislation; it’s now supposed to come into effect in January 2026.

The hike is now unlikely to happen at all. Carney’s chief rival in the Liberal contest, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, has said she wouldn’t go forward with it. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has also rejected the tax change.

It’s the second major Trudeau policy Carney has vowed to scrap. Last week he announced he would immediately move to cancel the consumer carbon tax, a flagship environmental policy Trudeau implemented in 2019 but that has become deeply unpopular as it rises each year.

Business leaders have denounced the capital gains hike as bad for investment.

“Let’s just kill that and think about how do we reduce capital gains taxes in Canada so we can incent Canadians to invest in Canadian companies for growth,” said John McKenzie, chief executive officer of TMX Group Ltd., the parent company of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Carney also suggested he would make a broader tax cut but did not provide details. “Canada needs a middle-class tax cut and my government will give them one,” he said.

Trade Partners

To address the trade uncertainty due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, Carney said he would seek to break down regulatory barriers to free up trade between provinces, and would look to diversify Canada’s exports away from the US.

“We know we shouldn’t put all our eggs in one basket,” he said. “We should become the essential trading partners of countries that share our values, including the UK, the EU, and leaders in Asia. We can do so through our leadership in clean energy, in critical minerals and in the intelligence infrastructure of the AI revolution.”

Freeland also published a list of policies on Wednesday to respond to Trump’s lingering tariff threats.

The list included proposals to have provinces drop trade barriers on agriculture, transportation and alcohol within 30 days; to fast-track infrastructure projects, especially in regard to critical minerals; and to create tax incentives to generate more business investment into Canada, such as by removing the 30% cap for pension fund investments in Canadian entities.

“We must cut red tape, attract investment and seize Canada’s advantages to secure prosperity for Canadian workers today and tomorrow,” Freeland said.

--With assistance from Stephanie Hughes.

(Adds announcement from Freeland to bottom paragraphs.)

