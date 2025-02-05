Ottawa spending $25 million to make the port of Halifax greener and more efficient

Shipping containers are moved at the Halterm Container Terminal in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

HALIFAX — Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa will spend up to $25 million to improve the Port of Halifax.

Annand made the announcement today at the port, saying the changes will improve its environmental sustainability and supply chain efficiency.

The minister says up to $22.5 million has been set aside to develop the green shipping corridor between Halifax and Hamburg, Germany.

The money will be used to prepare the port to refuel vessels powered by alternative fuels, establish a hydrogen production facility and buy an electric rail locomotive.

As well, $2.5 million will be spent on relieving supply chain congestion by expanding terminal capacity and improving how the port services larger vessels.

The historic port has links to more than 150 countries and offers access to one of the deepest and largest natural, ice-free harbours in the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.