Canada Names Senior Cop as ‘Fentanyl Czar’ in Border Security Crackdown

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced increased border measures in an attempt to diverge Trump's plans to hike tariffs on Canadian imports.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Kevin Brosseau, a former deputy commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as the country’s lead person on fighting fentanyl trafficking.

Brosseau, who has recently served as Trudeau’s deputy national security and intelligence adviser, “will work closely with US counterparts and law enforcement agencies to accelerate Canada’s ongoing work to detect, disrupt, and dismantle the fentanyl trade,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Tuesday. The new role is effective immediately.

The appointment of the so-called “fentanyl czar” follows through on a pledge Trudeau made to US President Donald Trump last week to secure a delay from the US administration on tariffs. Trump has threatened to put 25% duties on most Canadian goods, with 10% on energy.

Trudeau has also agreed to commit more resources to border security and signed an intelligence directive on organized crime, all of which led Trump to agree on Feb. 3 to a 30-day “pause” on the tariffs. Canada also agreed to pause its plan to retaliate with 25% tariffs on about C$155 billion ($108 billion) of US-manufactured goods.

Then Trump signed an order on Monday putting 25% tariffs on all foreign steel and aluminum, including Canada’s.

Less than 1% of the fentanyl stopped at the US border comes from Canada, but “any amount of fentanyl is too much,” the PMO said in the release. “The scourge of fentanyl must be wiped from the face of the Earth, its production must be shut down, and its profiteers must be punished.”

