Canadians celebrate flag day in defiance of U.S. annexation threat

Feb. 15 marks Flag Day and the 60th anniversary of the maple leaf becoming Canada’s official flag.

Some former prime ministers have called on Canadians to fly the flag in a show of pride and flag sales are soaring.

Beaconsfield resident Ike Partington has had her Canadian flag out front for weeks. She says she wanted to do more than buy local at the grocery store.

“There I was with a whole bunch of little old ladies like myself peering at cans. And I thought ... maybe I can just show my allegiance by putting the flag out,” she said.

Partington got her flag for free from her MP’s office.

Francis Scarpaleggia says his store has certainly seen an increase in requests for Canadian flags since Donald Trump became president of the United States — in fact they’re running low.

“Because it’s the 60th anniversary, but also because of the attitude of the U.S. president towards our country. People, they see it as a rallying point for our resolve as a nation. This year it’s a bit of a shield that we’re holding up towards our American neighbours,” says Scarpaleggia.

Marc-André Bazergui is the owner of Le Flag Shop on Laurendeau Street in Cote-St-Paul.

“Our Quebec flags are made in Quebec and our Canadian flags are made in Ontario,” he said, adding more clients come in asking for the maple leaf.

“People are calling in and asking for the Canadian flag. They say that they used to fly a long time ago, and now they’re realizing that it’s now or never to fly the Canadian flag,” he said.

“There’s also a lot of Québécois who would usually fly the Québec flag are now flying the Canadian flag.”

Back in Beaconsfield, Partington talks about how she came to Canada from Liverpool, England 50 years ago and says it was a great decision.

“In today’s climate, with whatever is happening around us, I think it behooves people to say where they stand,” she said.

On Flag Day this year, flying flag is also a statement people want the American president to notice.