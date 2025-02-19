A ‘game changer’: Trudeau gives update on high-speed rail project

PM Justin Trudeau announces the largest infrastructure project in Canadian history, a new high-speed rail line that will run from Toronto to Quebec City.

A new, high-speed rail network between Toronto and Quebec City will be a “game changer” for Canadian commuters, cutting travel times from Ontario’s largest city to Montreal to three hours, the prime minister says.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the project in Montreal this morning, saying it will span approximately 1,000 kilometres.

The trains – which will be fully electric and travel over 300 km/h – will stop in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

“Nearly half of our nation’s population lives here,” Transport Minister Anita Anand said, referring to the area surrounding the corridor. “The existing transportation system has not kept pace.”

“High-speed rail will be the largest infrastructure project in Canadian history,” she added.

Cadence, a consortium of transportation companies, will co-design, finance, operate and maintain the project. The consortium includes Air Canada and CDPQ Infra, the company behind the construction of Montreal’s new automated commuter rail system.

Today’s announcement marks the end of phase one, Anand explained. It also marks the start of phase two, or the “co-development phase,” where a Crown corporation and the Cadence consortium will hammer out track design, station placement, regulatory work, consultations with Indigenous groups, and studies.

The Prime Minister’s Office estimated Canada will provide $3.9 billion over six years to finance the co-development. That’s on top of the $371.8 million that was allocated in the government’s 2024 budget.

Once that’s completed, the parties can move on to construction.

The official name of the project is “Alto,” which is also the title of the Crown corporation tasked with project oversight. The government created Alto back in 2022, though under a different name: VIA HFR.

New high-speed rail plans Canada The high-frequency-rail project between Toronto and Quebec City is creating big questions around the future of Via Rail. New passenger trains sit on the tracks at the Via Rail Canada Maintenance Centre in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Does this sound familiar?

In 2021, Trudeau’s government unveiled early plans for the rail corridor at an estimated cost between $6 billion and $12 billion.

Trains on that line would give priority to commuters, unlike the existing Via Rail trains that operate largely on Canadian National Railway Co. railways and yield to freighters.

Late last year, the government requested an extension on partnership bids, which had originally been pegged near the end of 2024.

The project has floated in and out of political conversation for years – and the future of transportation through the corridor was questioned further when Trudeau said he would step down.

New high-speed rail Canada news Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre flanked by Transport Minister Anita Anand, left and Martin Imbleau, head of Via Rail's new high-frequency rail project, announces a new high-speed rail network in the Toronto-Quebec City corridor, in Montreal on Wednesday, Feb.19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

It’s unclear whether the next prime minister — whomever that may be — will support the plan. If they do not, it would put in the balance work that Trudeau said has spanned the lion’s share of his tenure as prime minister.

While the idea of a high-speed rail corridor “has been talked about for decades now ... this is work that has never been done by any previous government,” he said, referring to the solicitation of bids and designation of funding.

However, the railway will take time to plan and build and likely span several governments at various levels, Trudeau added.

“Future governments will make their determinations about how they invest,” he said, though progress on this particular project will be “very difficult to turn back on.”

Contracts are expected to be signed with Cadence in the coming weeks.

With files from The Canadian Press