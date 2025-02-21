BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he urged Elon Musk to stop the U.S. imposing tariffs on Europe which could escalate into a full-blown transatlantic trade war.

Fico said he warned Musk that such a conflict would harm both Europe and the US, stressing there’s “no need to rush” implementing the tariffs. He said he stressed the importance of dialog and told the billionaire that if the US imposes high duties, the European Union “will have to respond.”

Slovakia’s populist premier met the Tesla CEO on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington DC. Fico, who has voiced support for US President Donald Trump, was one of the few European leaders to attend the high-profile gathering on Thursday.

Although Fico is often at odds with the European mainstream, he shares Brussels’ concerns about US car tariffs, which could badly hit the auto industry which plays a key role in the economy of his central European country.

“Mr. Musk clearly stated that the US administration is pushing for equal tariffs to ensure no region is favored or disadvantaged,” Fico said in a video posted on Facebook on Friday. “This gives us a chance to continue negotiations for some time.”

Fico said the two men also discussed the recent halt to the operations of the US Agency for International Development, which has funded projects in Slovakia for years. According to Fico, Musk suggested that Brussels could take over the role previously played by USAID.

“We will need to monitor this closely within the EU,” said Fico, a longtime critic of foreign-funded NGOs and media, which he has recently accused of attempting a coup against his government.

Daniel Hornak, Bloomberg News

