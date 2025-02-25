Liberal leadership candidates square off on Canada-U.S. relations, jobs, climate in English debate tonight

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidates Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis pose prior to the French-language Liberal leadership debate in Montreal on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The four candidates campaigning to become the next Liberal leader and prime minister will square off on a Montreal stage again tonight for the last time before members cast their ballots.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, former cabinet minister Karina Gould, and former MP Frank Baylis will be going head-to-head in the one and only English-language debate of the condensed campaign.

For two hours, the Liberal leadership contenders will seek to draw contrast with their opponents on four key issues decided on following a survey of registered Liberals and an assessment of current national polling.

Tonight, the themes are:

“Canada’s place in the world,” which will include discussion of Canada-U.S. relations and work with other allies;

“Growing a strong economy,” which will cover candidates’ ideas for job creation and economic growth;

“Supporting Canadians,” which will include discussion of affordability, housing, safer communities, and stronger public health care; and

“Climate action,” which will cover candidates’ ideas for protecting the environment and the country’s energy future.

On these topics and others, the candidates have been rolling out policy planks and pledges for the last few weeks as they’ve worked to drum up support among party faithful at rallies and other events across the country.

Candidates are expected to start arriving for tonight’s only English showdown around 5 p.m. EST, and each have been designated a green room where they can huddle with their campaign teams ahead of showtime.

Last night, the candidates tried to present their case for why they would be the best to take on both U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre during a French-language debate.

While their French proficiencies varied, the overall tone of Monday night’s face off was friendly, and the four candidates agreed on various topics.

Tonight’s exchange of ideas is being moderated by former journalist Hannah Thibedeau. CTV News will have special live coverage across platforms, beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

Candidates will be standing in different podium positions than they had on Monday, and again can bring only six standard-size pages of notes, a pen, and water with them on stage. There will be no studio audience. Only journalists, party staff and campaign officials will be in the room.

As was the case last night, the Liberal leadership hopefuls will be able to deliver 90 second opening and closing statements. They will also face reporters’ questions in post-debate scrums. Participation in these debates, as well as the post-debate scrums, is mandatory, per party rules.

The race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has injected new energy and interest in the party, seeing the Liberals steadily regaining ground in national polling since Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6.

This shift has also prompted the federal Conservatives to concentrate their attacks on Carney as the perceived frontrunner.

Up until only a few days ago, there were five candidates vying for the top job.

But on Friday, the Liberal Leadership Vote Committee disqualified former MP Ruby Dhalla, citing a series of rule violations. She denied wrongdoing and appealed the decision, but it was upheld by party officials on Monday.

Liberal party members can start casting advance ballots online – or where approved, by phone – as of Wednesday.

The winner is being determined by a preferential ballot system, and the party will announce their next leader at a special event in Ottawa on March 9.