LIVE UPDATES: Liberal leadership hopefuls face off in race to replace Trudeau

The four candidates campaigning to become the next Liberal leader and prime minister are squaring off now on a Montreal stage for the last time before members cast their ballots.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, former cabinet minister Karina Gould, and former MP Frank Baylis are going head to head in the one and only English-language debate of the condensed campaign.

CTVNews.ca is providing live commentary and analysis during the debate by journalists and a panel of experts.

8:20 p.m. EST: Poilievre mentions

Already a clear difference from last night: it took Carney about 50 seconds to bring up Poilievre and tie him to Trump. Last night, in French, there wasn’t a lot of talk about Poilievre. Tonight, in English, it took no time to hear the Conservative leader’s name and to make the case against him.

- Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst.

8:18 p.m. EST: A ‘weak start’

We are off to a weak start. Frank Baylis - Do not use the word “efficacious” – for any purpose. Eliminate this from your lexicon – no one knows what this means. It certainly has no business being in your opening remarks for the first opportunity most Canadians will have to hear from you.

Karina Gould loses points for reading her opening remarks, it does not instill confidence. But she was better-rehearsed for the first round. Freeland opened with a story about a little girl worried about Trump – not bad. She is sticking to her “tough negotiator” sales pitch.Carney appears well-rehearsed – a marked improvement from his abysmal launch.

- Melanie Paradis, president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner

8:15 p.m. EST: Carney, Gould land early lines on Trump, Poilievre

First question is about how each candidate would stand up for Canada against Trump and what makes them the best person? It elicits some strong comments.

To me, the two quotes that stood out the most were:

Carney: “Who is the worst person to stand up to Donald Trump? It’s Pierre Poilievre. He worships the man.”

“Who is the worst person to stand up to Donald Trump? It’s Pierre Poilievre. He worships the man.” Gould: “Men like Donald Trump have always underestimated leaders like me. But they underestimate me, and that’s their mistake. And I think as Canadians we know what that’s like.”

- Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

8:10 p.m. EST: Carney needs to connect with Canadians

As we kick off, I’ll be paying attention to one thing above all others: Carney. He’s almost certainly going to win this leadership. And there’s almost nothing he needs to do tonight in relation to the other Liberal candidate.

But he does need to connect with Canadians and confirm their curiosity in his candidacy. Will he use the stage tonight to kickstart the next general election and make the case he’s uniquely qualified to meet this moment – to confront the crisis that Trump poses to Canada? If he can, tonight will be a win. And not because he beat his Liberal opponents.

- Scott Reid, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst.

8:09 p.m. EST: Openings

To kick the evening off, all candidates delivered 90-second opening remarks, essentially introducing themselves to the country, specifically Liberal voters.

Baylis said he “knows how to build strong teams,” and Gould said she got into politics to “do good things for Canadians.”

Freeland focuses on Trump in her opening remarks, calling him “unleashed and empowered.”

Carney says he can bring “positive change,” and says he’s ready to stand up for Canada.

- Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

8:03 p.m. EST: Greetings

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidates Karina Gould, Frank Baylis, Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney greet one another prior to the English-language Liberal Leadership debate.

Liberal leadership debate THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

7:57 p.m. EST: What are the rules?

I also took a spin through the party’s official rulebook ahead of tonight’s debate and I wanted to highlight some notable parameters.

Participation: It’s mandatory. All contenders are required to take part in both in the pair of official debates and the post-debate scrums with media, or face penalties.

It’s mandatory. All contenders are required to take part in both in the pair of official debates and the post-debate scrums with media, or face penalties. Audience: There will be no studio audience for the debate, with the exception of accredited journalists, party staff, and other campaign officials.

There will be no studio audience for the debate, with the exception of accredited journalists, party staff, and other campaign officials. Staff: Are limited. Each contender can bring up to five campaign team members, one family member, and up to two additional individuals for hair and makeup to the sound stage, but not all can be in the main room when cameras start rolling.

Are limited. Each contender can bring up to five campaign team members, one family member, and up to two additional individuals for hair and makeup to the sound stage, but not all can be in the main room when cameras start rolling. Props: Are not allowed. Candidates can only bring six pages of standard-size paper notes, a pen, and water with them on stage. Any other objects, as well as communication or electronic devices, are prohibited.

- Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

7:48 p.m. EST: What will the candidates be talking about?

For two hours, the Liberal leadership contenders will seek to draw contrast with their opponents on four key issues chosen after a survey of registered Liberals and an assessment of current national polling.

Tonight, the themes are:

“Canada’s place in the world,” which will include discussion of Canada-U.S. relations and work with other allies;

“Growing a strong economy,” which will cover candidates’ ideas for job creation and economic growth;

“Supporting Canadians,” which will include discussion of affordability, housing, safer communities, and stronger public health care; and

“Climate action,” which will cover candidates’ ideas for protecting the environment and the country’s energy future.

On these topics and others, the candidates have been rolling out policy planks and pledges for the last few weeks as they’ve worked to drum up support among party faithful at rallies and other events across the country.

- Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

7:40 p.m. EST: What’s the format?

As was the case last night, the order of who will be called to speak when, was chosen by a random draw. What’s different this time, is that they are all speaking their first language, which could mean more pointed jabs.

Each candidate will have 90 seconds to deliver an opening statement. First up will be Baylis, then Gould, then Freeland, then Carney.

As for the flow, some questions from the moderator, former journalist Hannah Thibedeau, will see candidates each have one minute to respond, while others will give the four a chance for a more free-flowing open debate, with a five-minute time limit.

The format is designed, the party says, to encourage “meaningful exchanges” between the candidates.

After the debate the candidates will deliver closing statements within the 90-second allotted time. First up will be Freeland, then Gould, then Baylis, and then once again Carney will be closing the night out.

- Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

7:30 p.m. EST: Welcome to the only official English debate

Good evening and welcome to our live updates on the Liberal leadership English-language debate.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, former cabinet minister Karina Gould, and former MP Frank Baylis will be going head to head, at 8 p.m. EST in Montreal.

It is the second and last time all four candidates vying to become Canada’s next prime minister will face off and pitch themselves to party members, after yesterday’s French-language showdown. That debate went better for some contenders than others. Colleague Spencer Van Dyk has your full recap, here.

The stakes are high tonight for the leadership hopefuls to set themselves apart from their opponents, as Liberal party members can start casting advance ballots online – or where approved, by phone – as of Wednesday.

Stay tuned here for more from me on the format, topics, and rules around props before we see the candidates take the stage.

- Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

Live update participants tonight include:

Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News.

– national correspondent for CTV News. Scott Reid - principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst.

- principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid and CTV News political analyst. Tom Mulcair – former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst.

– former NDP leader and CTV News political analyst. Nik Nanos – chief data scientist and chair of Nanos Research and CTV News’ official pollster.

– chief data scientist and chair of Nanos Research and CTV News’ official pollster. Melanie Paradis – president of Texture Communications and a veteran Conservative campaigner; former deputy campaign director to Erin O’Toole.

For two hours, the Liberal leadership contenders will seek to draw contrast with their opponents on four key issues decided on following a survey of registered Liberals and an assessment of current national polling.

Tonight, the themes are:

“Canada’s place in the world,” which will include discussion of Canada-U.S. relations and work with other allies;

“Growing a strong economy,” which will cover candidates’ ideas for job creation and economic growth;

“Supporting Canadians,” which will include discussion of affordability, housing, safer communities, and stronger public health care; and

“Climate action,” which will cover candidates’ ideas for protecting the environment and the country’s energy future.

On these topics and others, the candidates have been rolling out policy planks and pledges for the last few weeks as they’ve worked to drum up support among party faithful at rallies and other events across the country.