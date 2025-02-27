European Stocks Fall From Record as Trump Ramps Up Tariff Threat

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell from a record high on worries that the region could be caught in a trade spat with the US. Automakers sank as US President Donald Trump threatened 25% tariffs.

The Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.6% by 1:58 p.m. in London after Trump made a series of apparently contradictory comments about his plans to enact levies on the European Union. He said Thursday proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect on March 4, while China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on that date.

Automakers, beverage stocks and miners are among sectors most at risk due to their large overseas sales. Shares of companies including Stellantis NV, Volkswagen AG and Remy Cointreau SA all fell.

Panmure Liberum strategist Joachim Klement said while the risk of inflation as a result of retaliatory tariffs from Europe was small, “growth may slow down substantially, depending on which goods will be hit.” “The best place to hide for investors are services companies, in particular travel and leisure,” he added.

Europe’s main equity benchmark has rallied over 9% this year on the back of upbeat corporate earnings and bets on improving economic growth. The gauge closed at a record on Wednesday. However, the possibility of a trade war with the US has dampened sentiment.

Bloomberg Economics’ Jamie Rush and Maeva Cousin said Trump’s remarks lacked clarity but “could of course be early positioning intended to extract political concessions, and the measures he hinted at could be watered down by subsequent negotiations.”

Still, “if the EU faces blanket 25% tariffs, our analysis shows the hit to GDP could be as much as 1.5%,” they said.

Meanwhile, data showed the US economy advanced at a healthy pace and inflation was more stubborn than initially estimated at the end of 2024. Applications for US unemployment benefits rose to the highest level this year, amid an increase in job-cuts announcements at corporations and federal agencies.

Among other single stocks, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc jumped 17% after raising its profit guidance and saying it plans to buy back £1 billion of stock, while advertising giant WPP Plc dropped 15% after it forecast sales that would remain flat or shrink this year, missing analysts’ estimates.

For more on equity markets:

Market Desperate for Good News as Narrative Shifts: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: BCP, Ferrovial, Eni, Air France-KLM, Ferrari

IPOs Get Left Behind in Spain’s Europe-Beating Rally: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Rise; Root, Nutanix, Red Robin Gain

BP in the Hot Seat: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.