MP Angus calls for Amazon boycott after company closes seven Quebec warehouses

NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — New Democrat MP Charlie Angus is calling for a countrywide consumer boycott of Amazon to protest the online retail giant’s closure of seven of its warehouses in Quebec.

The closures have eliminated thousands of permanent full-time jobs, along with jobs at subcontracted suppliers.

Angus and union officials — including Félix Trudeau, union president for the Laval, Que., Amazon warehouse — say Amazon should pay proper severance to those laid off.

They also say the federal government should cancel all contracts with billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and force his company to pay back any federal subsidies.

Roughly 230 Amazon employees in Laval unionized last May — the first successful unionization drive at an Amazon operation in Canada.

Amazon has dismissed claims that the closures are connected to the unionization drive and insists they’re about boosting efficiency.

---

Jesmeen Gill, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.