Allies Must Work With Zelenskiy After Spat With Trump, Canada’s Joly Says

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says it’s crucial that her country and other allies work with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on reaching a good peace deal for his country to counter Russian aggression.

She made the comments at an event in Vancouver, shortly after a meeting between Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump turned into a shouting match. Zelenskiy left the White House without signing a planned deal on critical minerals and Trump took aim at him on social media, accusing the Ukrainian leader of being disrespectful.

“He has shown great leadership and courage. He will never settle for a bad deal,” Joly said of Zelenskiy. “It’s for us important to make sure that we work with him and with our allies on that.”

“If we don’t get a good deal for Ukraine, we’re sending a message to Russia, and we know that President Putin has no red lines. If he has no red lines, it means that then NATO territory is at threat, and if NATO territory is at threat, we are at threat.”

She said it’s important that there are diplomatic conversations about ending the war, and reaching a peace deal that will ensure that Putin doesn’t “leave, rearm and reattack.”

