Anand meets with provincial counterparts to discuss boosting interprovincial trade

Transport Minister Anita Anand speaks to reporters following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — Transport and Internal Trade Minister Anita Anand says she wants to boost internal trade by getting the provinces to recognize out-of-province labour certifications and regulations.

Anand is meeting in Toronto today with the Committee on Internal Trade, made of provincial and territorial trade ministers.

The federal government has eliminated 20 of 39 federal exemptions in the Canada Free Trade Agreement.

Anand says removing these exemptions will make it easier for Canadian companies to bid on federal contracts.

The minister says eliminating internal trade barriers could add an extra $200 billion to the Canadian economy and minimize the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Trump says that planned 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian exports, and a 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy products, are set to take effect on Mar. 4.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.