‘Somewhere in the middle’: U.S. commerce secretary hints at potential tariff carve-outs, possibly autos

By CTVNews.ca Staff
Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick speaks in the Oval Office of the White House after President Donald Trump signed an executive order, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (Ben Curtis/AP)

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick says meeting “somewhere in the middle” is a likely outcome for potential adjustments for U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico, noting that carve-outs for some industries are a possibility.

“There are going to be tariffs, let’s be clear,” Lutnick told Bloomberg Wednesday morning in a live interview.

“It will be 25 per cent but ... there will be some categories left out; it could well be autos, could be others as well,” he said, describing his team’s expectations.

According to the secretary, a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump and subsequent announcement on immediate next steps in the tariff fight is expected later today.

Lutnick linked potential tariffs exemptions with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement, suggesting that compliance with the deal’s rules on a sector-by-sector basis may lead to carve-outs.

“USMCA, go look at that, that was the agreement we made,” he said. “Everyone who didn’t live under those terms, did so at their own risk.”

This is a developing story. More details to come...