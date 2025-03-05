‘Somewhere in the middle’: U.S. commerce secretary hints at potential tariff carve-outs, possibly autos

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick says meeting “somewhere in the middle” is a likely outcome for potential adjustments for U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico, noting that carve-outs for some industries are a possibility.

“There are going to be tariffs, let’s be clear,” Lutnick told Bloomberg Wednesday morning in a live interview.

“It will be 25 per cent but ... there will be some categories left out; it could well be autos, could be others as well,” he said, describing his team’s expectations.

According to the secretary, a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump and subsequent announcement on immediate next steps in the tariff fight is expected later today.

Lutnick linked potential tariffs exemptions with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement, suggesting that compliance with the deal’s rules on a sector-by-sector basis may lead to carve-outs.

“USMCA, go look at that, that was the agreement we made,” he said. “Everyone who didn’t live under those terms, did so at their own risk.”

This is a developing story. More details to come...