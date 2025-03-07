Where to watch the Liberal leadership convention

CTV News' Liberal leadership convention special begins at 4 p.m. EST on Sunday. It will be hosted by CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos, with Senior Political Correspondent Mike Le Couteur reporting from the convention floor in Toronto (CTV News Graphics)

The Liberal leadership convention on Sunday will culminate in the selection of a new leader for the 157-year-old federal political party, officially marking an end to Justin Trudeau’s more than decade-long tenure at the helm.

How to watch the convention

CTV News’ live convention special begins at 4 p.m. EST on Sunday.

It will be streamed at CTVNews.ca, the CTV News App, CP24.com, the CP24 App, BNNBloomberg.ca, the BNN Bloomberg App. On radio, it will be simulcast on Newstalk stations CJAD800, Newstalk 1010, Newstalk 580 CFRA, AM800, CFAX 1070 and the iHeart Radio App.

It will also be broadcast on CTV News Channel.

The convention special will be hosted by CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos, with Senior Political Correspondent Mike Le Couteur reporting from the convention floor in Toronto.

A special guest political panel will also offer their insights and analysis. The panel will include:

Scott Reid – former senior adviser and direction of communications to prime minister Paul Martin, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid

Kathleen Monk – former director of communications to NDP leader Jack Layton, president of Monk + Associates

Korey Teneycke – campaign director for Ont. Premier Doug Ford, former director of communications to prime minister Stephen Harper

Hannah Thibedeau – former journalist, executive communications officer at Global Public Affairs

Graham Richardson – former journalist and anchor at CTV News Ottawa, managing director of media and communications at Edelman Global Advisory

Shakir Chambers – former policy adviser at Foreign Affairs Canada, vice president at Oyster Group

Nik Nanos – chief data scientist and chair of Nanos Research and CTV News' official pollster

When will the new leader be announced?

The new leader is expected to be announced around 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday.

To elect Trudeau’s successor, the Liberals are using a ranked ballot system, where each of Canada’s 343 federal ridings is allocated 100 points. The candidates earn points based on how much support they win in each riding.

Read more about the rules here: How will next prime minister be chosen?

Voting by members of the Liberal Party has been ongoing since Feb. 26.

Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien is expected to give a speech during the convention. And there will be a video tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Trudeau.