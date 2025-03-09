Liberals to soon reveal results of race to replace Justin Trudeau. Follow along for live updates.

By the end of the night, the Liberal Party of Canada will have a new leader, and the country will know who will soon become the next prime minister.

At a convention centre in downtown Ottawa the federal Liberals will be announcing the results of the condensed leadership race, around 6:30 p.m. EDT.

The official program gets underway at 5 p.m. EDT and will include a speech from outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, marking the end of his nearly 12-year run as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien will also address the crowd of Liberals who have travelled from across the country to the nation’s capital to watch some history unfold.

Of the nearly 400,000 Liberals who registered to participate in this election, the party says ultimately 151,899 votes were cast.

4:30 p.m. EDT: Nik Nanos on his polling

“Key takeaway here is for a majority of Canadians they are fixated on Donald Trump and fixated on what it might mean for jobs and the economy,” pollster Nik Nanos told Vassy Kapelos about his recent polling.

“For once I think there is a little bit of political consensus” between Liberals, Conservatives and the New Democrats, he added.

4:25 p.m. EDT: Foreign Minister Joly on floor of convention

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, speaking to CTV News’ senior political correspondent Mike Le Couteur from the floor of the leadership convention said her focus is making sure that no matter who wins, they are ready to jump into Canada-U.S. trade talks.“We will continue to defend Canadian jobs,” Joly said. “We will keep the pressure on.”

4:23 p.m. EDT: Nik Nanos on the vote

We’re looking at an election that’s probably going to be about who can best manage the relationship with the U.S. administration, CTV News pollster Nik Nanos told Vassy Kapelos. “It’s still too early to tell,” whose advantage that will be, he added.

4:05 p.m. EDT: Inside the convention centre

Welcome to our live digital coverage of the Liberal Party of Canada’s leadership race results reveal. I’m inside the convention centre where the party has held many past holiday events and conventions, and is where loyalists will soon learn who their next leader will be. The energy is building.

Here’s the scene inside the convention hall where tonight the Liberal Party of Canada will name their new leader.



The race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as condensed as it was, is about to conclude.



Here’s a look back at his legacy: https://t.co/sp4LD2FhQ4 pic.twitter.com/5WylkMopGx — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) March 9, 2025

