Social Security goes after overpayments, reversing Biden policy

The Social Security Administration will resume withholding full benefits from senior citizens who have received overpayments, reversing a Biden policy, in an effort to recoup $7 billion over the next decade.

Critics say it’s a return to the policy they called “clawback cruelty,” because many of the overpayments were mistakes by the government and resulted in seniors being unable to pay bills when their benefits were suddenly reduced to zero.

Under the Biden administration last year, the agency reduced the amount of overpayments that Social Security would recoup to just 10% of any one paycheck.

“We have the significant responsibility to be good stewards of the trust funds for the American people,” acting Social Security commissioner Leland Dudek said in a statement late Friday. “It is our duty to revise the overpayment repayment policy back to full withholding, as it was during the Obama administration and first Trump administration, to properly safeguard taxpayer funds.”

The policy shift comes as the old-age and disability benefit agency comes under scrutiny from U.S. President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who have demanded deep job cuts at the agency.

“We’re also identifying shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud in the Social Security program for our seniors and that our seniors and people that we love rely on,” Trump said in a speech to Congress last Tuesday.

He also claimed erroneously that millions of dead people were receiving benefits. The Social Security administration said that missing death dates in a database of Social Security numbers doesn’t mean dead people are receiving benefits.

Former Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley said deep cuts to the agency make improper payments to beneficiaries more likely, and harder to discover.

“So now this return to the 100% interruption and clawback of a beneficiary’s monthly payments will inflict dire financial hardship on greater numbers of innocent seniors who depend entirely on their monthly Social Security benefit to survive,” he said.

The Social Security Administration recovered $4.9 billion in overpaid benefits last year, according to a report to Congress. Another $10.3 billion was scheduled for repayment.

But the Social Security commissioner can also waive repayments if the beneficiary wasn’t at fault and collecting them would be “against equity and good conscience.” Those waivers amounted to $302 million last year.

The overpayment recovery rate will remain at 10% for beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income program, which provides payments to people with disabilities. The change goes into effect with benefits checks beginning March 27.

