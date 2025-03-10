Carney ‘looking forward’ to meeting with Trudeau on first day as Liberal leader

OTTAWA — New Liberal Leader Mark Carney says he is “looking forward” to meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his first day as the party’s leader.

“I’m honoured by the mandate I received from the Liberal Party,” Carney told CTV News on his way into Parliament Hill on Monday morning.

While Carney is now officially the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, he has yet to officially become the prime minister.

Trudeau has said he has no intentions of trying to stay on in a caretaker capacity and is looking forward to handing over the reins to his “duly elected successor in the coming days or week,” but, a date for that transition has yet to be declared.

Members of the Liberal caucus are expected to meet later this afternoon.

On Sunday, Carney won the Liberal leadership with nearly 86 per cent of the vote.

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Hanes and Rachel Aiello