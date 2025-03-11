‘Temperature needs to come down’: Ontario suspends 25 per cent export tax on electricity sent to U.S.

Ontario has agreed to suspend its 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S. following a call between Premier Doug Ford and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Tuesday afternoon as President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on all steel and aluminum coming from Canada.

“With any negotiation that we have, there’s a point that both parties are heated and the temperature needs to come down. And I thought this was the right decision. They understand how serious we are about the electricity and the tariffs, and rather than going back and forth and having threats to each other, we have both agreed that cooler heads prevail, we need to sit down and move this forward,” Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park.

The premier shared that he and federal Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc will be heading to Washington on Thursday and meet with U.S. trade representatives to discuss a “renewed” USMCA trade deal.

Ford described his conversation with Lutnick “constructive” and called the invitation to Washington an “olive branch.”

“When you’re negotiating with someone, they call you and they hand over an olive branch, the worst thing I think I could do as Premier of Ontario is ignore them and hang up the phone on them. I don’t operate that way. I believe when someone’s putting out an olive branch, we sit back, we accept it graciously,” Ford said.

When asked if the tariffs on aluminum and steel will be paused following the meeting, Ford said he was confident Trump “will pull back.”

The tariffs on steel and aluminum are set to go into effect on Wednesday.

Responding to Ontario’s move, Trump told reporters at the White House that he was “probably” going to reduce the tariffs on Canada.

The meeting between Ford and Lutnick came hours after Trump said Canada would pay a big “financial price” for Ontario’s electricity tariffs.

Trump made the comment in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday morning, less than an hour after he announced plans to raise planned tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50 per cent in response to an electricity surcharge announced by Ontario one day earlier.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump turns up the heat on trade war

In his post on Truth Social, the U.S. president asked why the U.S. “allows” another country to supply Americans with electricity.

“Who made these decisions, and why? And can you imagine Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat,” Trump wrote.

“They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!”

The post was the latest in a series of online comments Trump has made in the last 12 hours in response to Premier Ford’s decision to add a 25 per cent surcharge to all electricity that Ontario sends to New York, Minnesota, and Michigan.

“Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th.”

The U.S. president said he will be declaring a “national emergency on electricity” within the “threatened area,” a move which he says will allow the U.S. to “quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada.”

“If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada,” Trump wrote.

He reiterated his desire to see Canada become “our cherished Fifty First State.”

The surcharge announced by Premier Ford on Monday is among a number of countermeasures being taken by the provincial government in response to Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods.

In a news release issued on Monday morning, the province said the measure is likely to bring in $300,000 to $400,000 in revenue a day and add about CAD $100 a month to some utility bills being paid by the Americans who rely on the electricity from Ontario.

Ontario currently supplies electricity to about 1.5 million homes and businesses in the three states.

‘Unprovoked attack’

Speaking to CNBC shortly after Trump announced his latest threat, Premier Ford would not rule out his shutting off electricity the province provides to U.S. states.

“I want to send more electricity, Ford told CNBC on Tuesday morning, adding that cutting off the energy supply is simply a “tool in the toolkit.”

“As he (Trump) continues to hurt Canadian families, Ontario families, I won’t hesitate to do that,” Ford added.

The premier called the trade war initiated by Trump an “unprovoked attack” on Canada.

“There is one person to be blamed if we go into a recession. It will be called the Trump recession.”

Ford said the tariffs Trump has announced on aluminum will just serve to hurt U.S. businesses.

“Only 16 per cent of the aluminum is produced in the U.S. They can’t get it anywhere else but Quebec, Canada,” Ford said.

Ford noted that the U.S. also relies on a significant amount of high-grade nickel from Ontario.

“Protectionism does not work. We are the two closest allies in the world, as we’re going back and forth duking it out with each other, China is laughing. They are creating more critical minerals that they aren’t going to give the U.S.,” Ford said.

“50 per cent of your (the U.S.) military or aerospace or manufacturing relies on our high-grade nickel. I want to ship you more high-grade nickel.”

Ford said he plans to speak with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later today.

He urged the president to end the “chaos” and sit down to renegotiate a free-trade agreement between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

“Let’s sit down at the table and resolve the problem.”

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney said Trump’s latest tariffs are “an attack on Canadian workers, families, and businesses.”

“My government will ensure our response has maximum impact in the U.S. and minimal impact here in Canada, while supporting the workers impacted,” he said in a statement released Tuesday.

“My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre he strongly condemns Trump’s “unjust tariffs targeting Canadian steel and aluminum workers and manufacturers.”

“I am calling on the government to immediately bring in retaliatory tariffs to respond to this unjust act and to protect Canadian steel and aluminum workers. If President Trump is applying 50 percent tariffs on our steel and aluminum then Canada must hit back with 50 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imported from the United States,” he said in a written statement.

“Our message to the U.S. administration must be clear, do not mistake our kindness for weakness, we are a strong, proud and sovereign country and we will fight back against these attacks against our economy and our workers.”

‘Harmful policies’

In an open letter posted on social media on Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Chuck Schumer highlighted the damage Ontario’s retaliatory measures will cause.

“President Trump’s reckless tariffs on Canadian energy imports will be a direct financial hit to New Yorkers, driving up the utility costs, disrupting energy markets, and creating uncertainty for businesses and families,” the letter read.

“In response, Ontario has announced retaliatory tariffs on electricity exports, escalating the crisis and threatening the reliability of our energy supply.”

The two democrats said the U.S. federal government and Ontario should reverse the “harmful policies” and noted that the New York State agencies will be directed to conduct “an urgent review to ensure transparency on the real cost to consumers.”

“It is unfortunate that we must now consider reliability contingencies should the century-long energy partnership between New York and Canada be destroyed due to President Trump’s harmful, short-sighted actions,” the letter continued.

“To address this, the New York State Department of Public Service and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) should require that all New York utilities clearly communicate to consumer any increase in cost due to President Trump’s tariffs and Canadian retaliation.”

She urged Trump to immediately “rescind the tariffs.”

“If he refuses, Republicans in Congress must act to overturn them before they inflict further damage on working families and businesses,” the letter concluded.

With files from Chris Fox