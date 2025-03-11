Trump says Ontario ‘not allowed’ to slap surcharge on electricity sent to U.S. states

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has followed through on his threat to slap a 25 per cent surcharge on all electricity exports to the U.S. Judy Trinh reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump is responding to Ontario’s decision to slap a 25 per cent surcharge on all electricity exports to the United States, threatening to “get it all back” with reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

“Despite the fact that Canada is charging the USA from 250% to 390% on Tariffs on many of our farm products, Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on ‘electricity,’ of all things, and your not even allowed to do that,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Because our Tariffs are reciprocal, we’ll just get it all back on April 2.”

He repeated previous claims that Canada is a “Tariff abuser” and suggested that the U.S. will “not be subsidizing Canada anymore.”

“We don’t need your Cars, we don’t need your Lumber, we don’t your Energy, and very soon you will find that out,” he wrote.

Trump’s comments come less than one day after Premier Doug Ford announced a 25 per cent surcharge on the electricity Ontario sends to three U.S. states, including New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Ford also warned that he will “not hesitate” to increase the charge or even shut off energy exports entirely if the trade war persist.

The surcharge is among a number of countermeasures being taken by the provincial government in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods.

In a news release issued on Monday morning, the province said the measure is likely to bring in $300,000 to $400,000 in revenue a day and add about CAD $100 a month to some utility bills being paid by the Americans who rely on the electricity from Ontario.

Ontario currently supplies electricity to about 1.5 million homes and businesses in the three states.

‘Harmful policies’

In an open letter posted on social media on Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Chuck Schumer highlighted the damage Ontario’s retaliatory measures will cause.

“President Trump’s reckless tariffs on Canadian energy imports will be a direct financial hit to New Yorkers, driving up the utility costs, disrupting energy markets, and creating uncertainty for businesses and families,” the letter read.

“In response, Ontario has announced retaliatory tariffs on electricity exports, escalating the crisis and threatening the reliability of our energy supply.”

The two democrats said the federal government and Ontario should reverse the “harmful policies” and noted that the New York State agencies will be directed to conduct “an urgent review to ensure transparency on the real cost to consumers.”

“It is unfortunate that we must now consider reliability contingencies should the century-long energy partnership between New York and Canada be destroyed due to President Trump’s harmful, short-sighted actions,” the letter continued.

“To address this, the New York State Department of Public Service and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) should require that all New York utilities clearly communicate to consumer any increase in cost due to President Trump’s tariffs and Canadian retaliation.”

She urged Trump to immediately “rescind the tariffs.”

“It he refuses, Republicans in Congress must act to overturn them before they inflict further damage on working families and businesses,” the letter concluded.

With files from Chris Fox