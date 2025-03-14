Freeland offered transport, Miller and Duclos among ministers to be dropped from Carney’s new cabinet: sources

When prime minister-designate Mark Carney unveils his first ever front bench at Rideau Hall on Friday, it will be substantially smaller than the version outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left him.

But Carney’s cabinet could include Liberal leadership candidate and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland.

Sources tell CTV News that she has been offered the role of transport minister, while fellow Liberal leadership contender and former government House leader Karina Gould has not been given a position.

Among the ministers that are being dropped from cabinet are Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, who is also a longtime close personal friend of Trudeau, according to sources.

Both Quebec Liberal MPs endorsed Carney in the leadership race and have held a series of cabinet portfolios over the years.

Duclos issued a lengthy statement on social media confirming he intends to run in the next election, and looks forward to working with Carney, stating his new leader “has my full confidence and gratitude.”

Carney said Thursday that he’s “building a government that will deliver what our country needs most.”

“We’re going to protect Canadians during this crisis and build a stronger economy for the future,” he said on “X”.

CTV News has also learned Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree is set to take on the role as justice minister – replacing Arif Virani, who has said he would not be running in the next federal election.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. CTV News will have special live coverage.

Several current ministers are also expected to be removed, as they’ve already indicated they are not running for re-election.

A new addition to this category is Health Minister Mark Holland, who announced Thursday he wouldn’t be seeing re-election.

“It’s time to go home,” said the Ontario MP – who endorsed Chrystia Freeland in the leadership race – in a post declaring his decision.

Another Ontario MP leaving is International Trade Minister Mary Ng, who confirmed to reporters that Monday’s cabinet meeting was her last.

“To be able to be the longest-serving trade minister, to be there with my cabinet colleagues, to be with the prime minister, and reflect on the work has been really terrific and it’s been the honour of my life,” Ng said afterwards.

And, sources say Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings will not be in Carney’s cabinet.

Other current cabinet ministers who have said they aren’t seeking re-election are Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, and Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien.

One minister who is set to be handed a new portfolio on Friday is Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault. Asked about his expected reassignment, the Quebec MP said his time overseeing Canada’s climate response has been “the privilege of a lifetime.”

“It is the prerogative of the prime minister to decide who will sit in cabinet,” he said.

Sources say his new portfolio will include biodiversity and heritage. Guilbeault is also expected to take on the responsibility of Quebec Lieutenant.

Also not confirming one way or another whether his role could be reconfigured is Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Asked whether Canadians would see him at the Rideau Hall ceremony while on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Thursday, he said: “You know, as you probably know, that’s confidential one way or the other, and I may or may not see you tomorrow morning.”

The main players who hold portfolios central to managing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, are running again and are expected to maintain front bench positions, though what specific portfolios remain to be seen.

This category includes Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty.

Asked about the looming swearing in fresh out of key meetings in Washington on Thursday, D.C., Champagne confirmed both he and LeBlanc “will still be ministers.”

“There’s a good chance. And we will work together to make sure that we will defend Canadian interests, despite the fact that we might be in an election, but we will be there,” he said.

He also said the Canadian government is anticipating a conversation “in the coming days” between Carney and Trump.

After days of behind-the-scenes preparation, the transition of power between Trudeau and Carney will be made official on Friday.

Trudeau will meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon privately, according to a senior government source. In that meeting he will officially resign and recommend that she ask Carney to form government and present a new cabinet.

The ministry Carney will be unveiling Friday is being viewed by many as a so-called “wartime cabinet,” in that it’s likely it will be the interim core group that’ll be in place in caretaker mode during the widely anticipated snap spring election that will see MPs and those looking to join them, out on the hustings.

It is expected to be a considerably smaller group than the 36-person team Trudeau had as of his last shuffle just a few months ago.

During an election the prime minister and cabinet ministers keep their positions to ensure the core business of governing can continue, but under the caretaker convention these officials are implored to “act with restraint,” and focus on matters that are “routine, or non-controversial, or urgent and in the public interest.”

