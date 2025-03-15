Carney orders review of F-35 fighter jet purchase from U.S.’s Lockheed Martin

An icon of an F-35 with a Canadian flag is seen on a screen as Lockheed Martin’s J.R. McDonald speaks during a news conference at the CANSEC trade show, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked for a review of Canada’s plan to purchase a fleet of F-35 fighter jets.

The deal with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government is for 88 planes at a cost of about US$85 million each.

A spokesperson for Defence Minister Bill Blair says Carney has asked Blair to look into whether the F-35 contract is the best investment for Canada, or if there are better options.

Blair’s press secretary Laurent de Casanove says the government needs to do its homework given the “changing environment.”

The contract has not been cancelled, and Canada has legally committed to buying the first 16 aircraft, de Casanove says.

Carney became Prime Minister on Friday, in the midst of a trade war with the United States and threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press