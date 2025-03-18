Quebec MP, businesses to join Vermont senator's border discussion on trade war

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., questions Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, at Oz's confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANDIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis

OTTAWA — A Liberal member of Parliament is set to join a United States senator at the Canada-U.S. border today for a discussion on how to navigate the trade war between the two nations.

Democratic senator Peter Welch is convening the roundtable of mainly Quebec- and Vermont-based businesses in the state to talk about how the tariff battle is impacting them.

Liberal MP Marie-Claude Bibeau, whose Compton-Stanstead riding shares a border with Vermont, is set to be in attendance.

Some U.S. states are starting to push back against the aggressive trade policies of President Donald Trump's administration.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday shared a message on social media over the weekend promoting the benefits of his state's relationship with Canada.

Trump's trade war escalated last week as the U.S. imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports entering the country, prompting Canada to expand its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press